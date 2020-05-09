Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRET shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

