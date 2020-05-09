Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 55.67% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

VBIV opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

