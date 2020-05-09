ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

