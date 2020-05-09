Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9,826.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 188,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

