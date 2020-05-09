PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report