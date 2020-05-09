PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

