Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

