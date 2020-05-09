Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

