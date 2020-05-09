Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.22). Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

