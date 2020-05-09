Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mesoblast posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Mesoblast stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.53. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

