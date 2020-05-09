Analysts Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.