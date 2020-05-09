Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 132,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $436,227.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,028,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,779. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 75,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

