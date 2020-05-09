Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.96 ($79.02).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.65. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report