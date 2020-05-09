Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.96 ($79.02).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.65. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

