Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

DCI stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

