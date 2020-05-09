S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($30.58).

S&T stock opened at €22.52 ($26.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.85. S&T has a one year low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a one year high of €26.18 ($30.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.54.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

