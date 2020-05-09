Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.22 ($14.21).

PSM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 12 month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Analyst Recommendations for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report