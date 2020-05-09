Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52 week high of €75.60 ($87.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The stock has a market cap of $932.18 million and a P/E ratio of -27.81.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

