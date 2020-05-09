Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.96 ($79.02).

ETR SAX opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

