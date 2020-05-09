Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

