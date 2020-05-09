Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.22 ($14.21).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.45. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

