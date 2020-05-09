Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.22 ($14.21).

PSM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.57 and a 200-day moving average of €11.45.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

