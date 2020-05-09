Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €61.15 ($71.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.37 and a 200-day moving average of €78.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

