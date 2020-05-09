Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €61.15 ($71.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. Sixt has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 52-week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

