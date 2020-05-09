Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.05 ($41.92).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.44 ($21.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.21 and its 200-day moving average is €25.22. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a one year high of €41.22 ($47.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.