Talanx (ETR:TLX) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.60 ($49.53).

Talanx stock opened at €31.98 ($37.19) on Friday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

