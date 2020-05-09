Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.99 ($27.89).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.