Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.99 ($27.89).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.42 and a 200 day moving average of €27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uniper has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

