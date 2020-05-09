Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €18.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.99 ($27.89).

UN01 stock opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.42 and its 200-day moving average is €27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

