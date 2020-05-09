United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €28.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.78 ($42.76).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €31.95 ($37.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

