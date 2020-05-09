Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €65.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get WashTec alerts:

Shares of ETR:WSU opened at €35.95 ($41.80) on Wednesday. WashTec has a 12-month low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a 12-month high of €67.70 ($78.72). The stock has a market cap of $481.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.68 and a 200-day moving average of €47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.59.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.