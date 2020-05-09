Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.89 ($194.05).

WDI opened at €84.18 ($97.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.45. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

