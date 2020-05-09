Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1.4%

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 39,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 46,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

