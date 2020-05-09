Equatorial Resources (ASX:EQX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Equatorial Resources Ltd (ASX:EQX)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.18), 60,066 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00.

Equatorial Resources Company Profile (ASX:EQX)

Equatorial Resources Limited explores for and develops iron ore properties in the Republic of Congo. It owns a 100% interest in the Badondo iron project located in the northwest region of the Republic of Congo. The company is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

