Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Trading Up 2.2%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08, approximately 15,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 17,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.