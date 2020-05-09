Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 1,130,982 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.16 ($0.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.85 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT)

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable athlete tracking and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers ClearSky, a local positioning system; OptimEye, an athlete monitoring device; and OpenField, a customizable athlete analytics platform. It also provides digital and video analytic software solutions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Catapult Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catapult Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PPL Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
PPL Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast limited to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast limited to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share
Analysts Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report