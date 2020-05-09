Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 1,130,982 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.16 ($0.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.85 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT)

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable athlete tracking and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers ClearSky, a local positioning system; OptimEye, an athlete monitoring device; and OpenField, a customizable athlete analytics platform. It also provides digital and video analytic software solutions.

