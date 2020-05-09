NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NULC. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

