Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOS. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.67 ($48.45).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €35.90 ($41.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.39 and a 200 day moving average of €35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vossloh has a one year low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a one year high of €42.50 ($49.42).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

