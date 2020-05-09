Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.40 ($19.07).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €11.57 ($13.45) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of €25.26 ($29.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.52 and its 200 day moving average is €14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

