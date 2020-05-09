Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.40 ($19.07).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €11.57 ($13.45) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of €25.26 ($29.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.52 and its 200 day moving average is €14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

