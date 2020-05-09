Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €128.00 ($148.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market cap of $914.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.50.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

