ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Up 1.2%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 39,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 172,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.