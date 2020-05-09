Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43, approximately 38,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 220,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

About Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Dianping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan Dianping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share
ESSILOR INTL S/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
ESSILOR INTL S/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
PPL Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
PPL Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report