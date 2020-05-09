Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43, approximately 38,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 220,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

About Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

