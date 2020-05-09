Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sixt Given a €113.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Sixt Given a €113.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Sixt Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research
Sixt Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research
Koenig & Bauer Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Koenig & Bauer Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Talanx Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank
Talanx Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank
Uniper Given a €20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Uniper Given a €20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper a €20.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper a €20.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report