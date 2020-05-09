Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

