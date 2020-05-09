zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €128.00 ($148.84) on Thursday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12-month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $914.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.