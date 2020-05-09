KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Down 44%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM)’s stock price was down 44% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), approximately 33,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.99.

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

