OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Up 0.8%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.60, 97,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 44,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

