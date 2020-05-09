Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

