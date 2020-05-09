MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO) Stock Price Up 10.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO)’s share price was up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

