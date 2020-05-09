Acamar Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) Trading Up 0.9%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.