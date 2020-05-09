SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.53, 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

