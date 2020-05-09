Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.73 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.52), approximately 38,855 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.93.

In other Bailador Technology Investments news, insider Paul Wilson bought 156,779 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$93,597.06 ($66,380.90). Also, insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 55,000 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,615.00 ($38,734.04).

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

