Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.73 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.52), approximately 38,855 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.93.

In other Bailador Technology Investments news, insider Paul Wilson bought 156,779 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$93,597.06 ($66,380.90). Also, insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 55,000 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,615.00 ($38,734.04).

About Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI)

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Materion Corp Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust PT Lowered to C$20.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Target Price to C$21.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$22.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar Price Target to C$5.00
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report