Valmec (ASX:VMX) Shares Down 3.1%

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 121,800 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

Valmec Company Profile (ASX:VMX)

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

